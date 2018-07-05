Facebook algorithm finds part of the Declaration of Independence as hate speech

Facebook is apologizing after removing part of the Declaration of Independence from being posted on their platform.

According to The Liberty County Vindicator, the news source “challenged their followers to read the Declaration of Independence” from June 24 to July 4. The text was broken down into 12 posts to make it easier to digest. The first nine posts were scheduled with no issues, but part 10, which consisted of paragraphs 27-31 of the Declaration, did not post.

The source received a notice from Facebook saying the post goes against their standards on hate speech, which could possibly come from the description of Native Americans in those paragraphs, calling them “merciless Indian Savages.”

Facebook later apologized to The Vindicator, restored the post and removed any blocks on their account.