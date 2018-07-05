Dogs and cats are free right now at Dallas Animal Services!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- All the dogs and cats have the same face at Dallas Animal Services. You know, the face of "please take me home."

"Right now they are all free because we are over capacity, and we would really love to see all these animals have wonderful forever homes,"Mia Cheung, with DAS says.

Free? Yes, through Saturday, free dogs and cats.

"We can get in over 100 dogs in the summer easily, through people dropping them off here, finding them as strays, or our field officers will also pic them up off the streets."

Cheung says they get around 100 dogs a day. No wonder they don't have any more room!