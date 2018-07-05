Corpus Christi mom sells her 7-year-old son!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI -- We get it, times are rough out there, and some people will do anything to make an extra buck.

But, a mom in Corpus Christi did the unthinkable. She sold her 7- year-old son!

Esmeralda Garza, 29, was arrested after allegedly selling one of her children and was reportedly in the process of selling her two and three-year-old daughters. Garza is facing charges of sale of a child. Her family is outraged.

"Wow. This is the type of stuff that you see on movies. And you know it really happens and for it to be happening here in Corpus Christi is the scary thing," said Tony Guerrero, uncle of the victims.

The mother's bond has been set at $100,000. The little boy has been placed in the care of Child Protective Services, and family members are working on getting him back.

"We're saddened by the whole ordeal. But as soon as we get my grandson home, everything will be OK. We intend to take care of him the best that we know how," said the children's grandmother, Sandra Guerrero.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the case.