Private Island in Bahamas goes on the market for $85 million

BAHAMAS -- Nothing says boss moves like buying an island!

Right now you can score this one in the Bahamas for just $85 million! It a bit steep for most people, but we can dream, can't we?

Little Pipe Cay is 38 acres of paradise with white sandy beaches surrounded by the clear blue sea.

You may recognize this island from pirates of the Caribbean or some James bond films. It's only two miles away from big major cay home of the famous swimming pigs.

Not to mention, it's less than three hundred miles away from Florida!

Though the island can only be accessed by sea plane or boat, you can catch a quick flight from Miami to the International Airport at Nassau. From there, you can take a seaplane right to the island.

It's all inclusive, too. It comes fully furnished with 9 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a spa, and a staff to run it all!

There's even guest homes available for your friends and family!

No, you won't have to catch a boat to the grocery store. You actually have your own operations village with stores on your island!

What else do you need, besides the $85 million dollars to buy it, of course?