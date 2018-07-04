‘Major Incident’ declared in UK after couple is found unconscious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMESBURY, UK-- Many people watch crime shows like Criminal Minds and CSI. But, no one ever really anticipates real-life mysteries.

In England, authorities have declared a "major incident" in Amesbury after two people may have been exposed to an "unknown substance."

Saturday night, the couple was found unconscious in an apartment. Police initially thought it was a drug overdose; heroin or cocaine. Now, it's looking like much more than that.

The area is completely blocked off as the investigation continues.

Police are suspicious because it happened just a few miles away from Salisbury, where British police said a former Russian double agent and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in march.

"At this stage, they say it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed," Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said.

"We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances regarding this incidents and will continue to work closely with partners to progress our inquiries."

There's no direct link yet but the authorities are being very cautious while keeping an open mind as they investigate. The couple is currently in critical condition.

Let's hope officers can crack this case before any other lives are threatened...