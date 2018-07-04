Hot Commodity: Record breaking firework sales expected, APA says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Fireworks are always a hot commodity around the 4th of July! In fact, this year, experts say fireworks use will hit an all time high.

"Fireworks are going up. Sales are going up every year. It's the American thing to do on the 4th of July," Palmer Fireworks owner, John Palmer said.

Just last year alone, Americans spent 885 million dollars on the stuff they used at home, according to the American Pyrotechnic Association.

The association also said big agencies spent about 353 million on display fireworks for larger crowds. So, you can easily see where the money goes.

With that, fireworks stands are getting creative to get your business! For example, a stand in Arkansas promoted gluten free options.

No matter how you take your explosives, the most important thing is safety. With Summer's heat and dryness, you're going to want to proceed with caution.

"Right now there are several burn bans in effect. Which, most people don't know that a burn ban and a fireworks ban are two totally different things," Palmer said.

So, do your research because every area is different. You might even make use of open areas like the space near Palmer Fireworks in Dallas, where they're providing space for you to shoot up legally! Fireworks, that is.

"I've got 37 acres with 375 pecan trees. You can come out here and relax during the day in the shade. Then, just step out and shoot your fireworks in the open space," he said.

Once you've got it all figured out, sit back, relax and enjoy the explosive cost of fireworks!