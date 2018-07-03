U.S. interest in soccer hits a new wave and FC Dallas has their eye on the goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Today we're going to talk football but not the Cowboys kind. The US may not have always been considered a country that's big on soccer, but now it looks like times may be changing.

"More and more kids growing up are starting to play soccer," said FC Dallas player Paxton Pomykal "You see that everybody's paying attention."

The U.S. Men's Team didn't qualify to compete in the World Cup this year, but that's why FC Dallas players are grinding every day to make sure they have a shot at performing on the pitch the next time the international tourney rolls around.

"The people love soccer here," FC Dallas player Reto Ziegler said. "I didn't expect that, I have to say, but I live here now and I hear talk about soccer everyday."

Some of these players are just teenagers, but they're ready to shoot their shot on the world's stage.

"Just watch it more, that's all I have to say," FC Dallas player Bryan Reynolds said. "It takes a lot of hard work and if you're not working hard then you're not going to get better."