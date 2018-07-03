Suspects arrested in Grand Prairie hit & run fatality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - Police have found the suspects behind a hit and run crash in Grand Prairie that left one woman dead.

Michael Sanchez, 23, and Jesica Mosqueda, 21, were taken into custody Monday night. The crash happened over the weekend.

The victim was stopped on the right shoulder of I-30 due to a flat tire. As she waited for help, she was struck from behind; she died at the scene.

Mosqueda was a passenger in the car during the crash, she was released and will not be charged. Sanchez, however, is in jail facing charges. His bond set at $500,000.