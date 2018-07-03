Morning Dose host Shane Allen hits the stage in ‘Hairspray’

DALLAS – You can’t stop the beat! And you can’t stop Morning Dose host Shane Allen in Hairspray: The Broadway Musical opening Saturday in Dallas!

Shane plays Corny Collins in the production, opening July 7 in the Winspear Opera House downtown. The show is a co-production between the AT&T Performing Arts Center the Dallas Theater Center.

The show is based on the 1988 John Waters film Hairspray and the 2007 remake of the same name. The story revolves around plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad (Michelle Dowdy has the role in this production) in 1962 Baltimore, where she goes from social outcast to TV star and racial integration activist after her dream of becoming part of The Corny Collins Show becomes a reality.

“The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.”

Hairspray is recommended for audiences 9 & up; performance time is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The show runs July 7-15 at the Winspear Opera House. More info and ticket availability can be found here.