Kentucky hunter receives backlash for posing with slain black giraffe in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA -- The eyes of animal conservationists from all over the world are directed at america right now after a Kentucky woman was seen posing in a picture with a rare black giraffe in South Africa that she had just killed.

Tess Thompson Talley says she killed the animal as a part of conservation efforts, trying to prevent it from attacking younger giraffes.

The photo was actually posted on Twitter back in June by a website called the Africland Post --- calling Talley a "white American savage."

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

It has now been retweeted over 40,000 times.

According to a representative for the safari club international, an organization that protects the rights of hunters, hunting giraffes in South Africa is legal and can be worth up to about 3,000.

However, there are currently fewer than 100,000 giraffes left in Africa, so preservation efforts are focused on these gentle giants.

The issue has been compared to Cecil the Lion, a beloved lion living in Zimbabwe who was lured away from its sanctuary and killed illegally back in 2015. And the situation may sound similar to the backlash a Dallas woman named Nikki Tate received last year for social media posts about her in depth hunting lifestyle.

As for Talley, she is sticking to her guns on her decision to hunt the giraffe.