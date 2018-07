Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo welcomed their first baby gorilla in 20 years! In the video, you can see new mama Hope with her little infant.

Hope gave birth at the zoo last week; the 22-year-old western lowland gorilla is spending the next few days getting to know her new daughter. The baby doesn't have a name yet.

She's the fifth baby gorilla born at the zoo in last 50 years and is expected to make her first public appearance within the next week.