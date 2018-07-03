Dallas homeowner captures video of Oak Lawn gun battle

DALLAS - A shooting in the Oak Lawn section of Dallas -- and one homeowner caught it all on video. What you hear in the video... those are gunshots!
It sounds like a fireworks show but the popping sounds are caused by the two cars you can see, shooting at each other. This all happened at the intersection of Parkland and Crestview, just a few blocks off Maple Avenue.
And the even scarier part is that the bullets from the shooting went into a home and were found inside the room where a child was sleeping!
Thankfully, everyone is okay. So far, no one has been arrested.
32.776664 -96.796988