Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says his loyalty to the president is not a top priority

NEW YORK, NY -- My, how the tables have turned. On Monday, in an interview with Good Morning America, former lawyer to President Trump, Michael Cohen, says the loyalty to the president is not his top priority.

Cohen sat down with former White House Communications Director during the Clinton presidency, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, to lay it all out for world to hear.

Tune in tomorrow morning on @GMA for more on my conversation with President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/W7xYoMo4DD — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) July 2, 2018

"My wife, my daughter and my son have my loyalty and always will. I put family and country first," Cohen said.

What makes this so shocking is that Cohen once said he'd take a bullet for the president and considered himself the protector of the family.

Cohen also said he doesn't agree with casting the FBI as villains, which trump has done many times, and recalled the situation back in April when they raided his home and hotel room.

"It was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous, and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands."

He even took shots at one of the president's recent tweets, saying taking Russian President, Vladimir Putin's word is simply not enough, when it comes to whether they meddled in the 2016 election.

Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Legal analysts think Cohen will be willing to strike a deal with the feds if they do file charges against him, and that could mean all bets are off toward any allegiance to the president.

Looks like there'll be no bowing or kissing the ring on Cohen's behalf!