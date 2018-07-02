Cops around Texas challenge each other in #lipsyncbattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - First responders around Texas are going head-to-head in their very own lip sync battles!

It all started in Bexar County. And then, the challenge was accepted in San Antonio before making its way to Fort Worth.

FWPD's Officer Brad Perez was so committed to the challenge, he took on a role that has him playing four versions of himself, like Alanis Morissette did in her original video.

So, next time you see a cop belting out tunes in their squad car, you know why! (Probably.)