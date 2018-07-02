Behind the scenes look at the biggest firework show in Texas, Kaboom Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON -- It's almost time for the night sky to be lit up with fireworks all across the country for the 4th of July. Addison's Kaboom Town, the biggest firework show in North Texas, gave us a sneak peak as they gear up for the holiday.

"We've been doing this event for 33 years and its become a tradition for a lot of families throughout North Texas," said Mary Rosembleeth, Director of Public Communications in Addison. "We'll have a bunch of people at our Addison circle watch party here, but we'll also have people enjoying the fireworks from any number of watch parties throughout the town."

"Kaboom town's just like no other it's tons and tons of fireworks and lots of in depth choreography and specials shows for a unique crowd," Chad Stanley, with Pyro Shows of Texas, said.

Another thing that makes this show slightly different is that it's not actually on July 4th.

"We've always done it on July 3rd people can come out they can enjoy the restaurants they can stay in our hotels and then they can enjoy a day off from work the next day, " Rosembleeth said.

Last year Addison's Kaboom Town took in nearly 500,000 spectators, and this year is no exception! With about 3,000 fireworks ready to explode, people can expect to see quite the variety Tuesday night.

"We've got lots of sequential ghost rings, wind bells, waterfall shells,lots of crossettes, bunch of salutes, the crowd likes those salutes," Stanley said.

So don't forget the snacks, your drink of choice, and some bug spray -- because it's time to celebrate!