Babies boom from Fort Worth Hospital despite downward trend nationally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Though baby births have dropped to the lowest rates in three decades, babies are still booming out of Fort Worth.

The nursery at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center was full after 48 babies were born in just 41 hours!

"A lot of those babies were unexpected. It was pretty much like any other day for us. As, OB/GYN's we're used to handling the unexpected. Our schedules are always crazy," said Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center OB/GYN, Dr. Emily Maas.

The doctors say there's usually only about 15 deliveries per day. So, it was definitely busier than normal. But Dr. Maas said they were prepared for the challenge!

"Obviously, you can't control the time of labor. Babies come when they come. It's always super exciting and I think just having people that are well equipped at handling these types of situations like the staff here at Baylor All Saints Fort Worth is," Dr. Maas said.

According to new parents, they seem to be pretty good at their jobs.

They were telling us how they had like 48 babies born in a short period of time. But, we couldn't tell. We came in really early in the morning that one day and it was like no one else was here," new parent Edward Shadiack said.

All this has got to make you wonder though: What on earth was happening 9 months ago to have such a spike in baby births? That was last September; right at the beginning of football season.

Temperatures were cooling down. That must have really set the mood for these new babies!

No matter what it was, these new moms have worked hard. Now, it's time to celebrate baby!

"It's definitely one of the most exciting times in a woman's and in a family's life. So, it's an honor to be a part of," Maas said.