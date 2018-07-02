4th of July safety we all need to remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Independence Day is upon us, but before the festivities begin, Dallas Police and Fire Rescue want to make sure you practice extreme 4th of July safety.

The department says people using fireworks within Dallas city limits could received a fine up to $2,000 and random gunfire could land you behind bars from two to 10 years.

Firework negligence has caused many tragedies in the past all over the nation. Last year 8 people died in firework related-accidents and thousands were injured.

But this year, we can work to avoid that in the DFW area if we take the right precautions.

"This time of year is always a very tough time of year because we have an increase in accidental fires and injuries related to fireworks," Chief Christopher Martinez, Dallas Fire Rescue. "What we suggest is that you leave the fireworks to the professionals."

Aside from fireworks, we also need to be careful around water.

Unfortunately, 50 kids have already lost their lives drowning so far in 2018. Tarrant County leads the pack with seven and Dallas and Harris County follow behind with four

But officials want this number to stop.

"The things that we see on cases throughout the year, it's not just in pools and lakes," KELLI BAILEY, of Child Protective Services, said. "It can happen in a bathtub it can happen in a mop bucket and we just want to make sure parents understand not to leave your children around open waterways."

According to poolsafely.gov there's how you can prevent this

TEACH CHILDREN TO SWIM, AND

LEARN TO PERFORM C-P-R ON KIDS AND ADULTS

NEVER LEAVING A CHILD UNATTENDED.

And these are just a few tips

Being safe makes all the fun worth having , so be sure you take the necessary steps before diving in or lighting up the night sky.