Vigil held for The Capital Gazette victims as journalists press on

ANNAPOLIS, MD-- "And we will continue to put out the damn paper."

A resilient message from The Capital Gazette as they went to print after tragedy struck their newsroom on Thursday.

Their editorial column no longer blank instead filled with memories of those lost.

The five victims, 61-year-old Gerald Fischman was an editorial page editor, Rob Hiaasen, a 59-year-old editor and columnist, John McNamara was 56-year-old and an editor and sports writer, Rebecca Smith, a 34-year-old sales assistant, and 65-year-old special publications editor Wendi Winters were remembered by family and friends on Friday night, as bag pipes played " Amazing Grace."

It's believed the accused killer, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland sought revenge for a 2011 article published about him for harassing a former high school classmate. He later tried suing the newspaper for the article but that was thrown out and the courts ruled against him. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and could be facing life behind bars.

Two Gazette employees, Rachael Pacella and Janel Cooley were also injured in the shooting but have since been released from the hospital.

The vigil ended with a moment of silence with everyone holding hands. A Gofundme account was created to help the families and victims of the shooting.