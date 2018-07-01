A battle is brewing between Plano PD and Plano Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO-- It's The Battle of the Badges!

Well, its not an actual battle, it's more like a friendly competition. The Plano Police and Fire Departments will go head-to-head for a good cause, a blood drive.

"So this competition is really a great opportunity for the fire department and the police department to come together as a team. It's a good chance to encourage people from the city to come out and donate blood and it just gives us an opportunity to represent that program." Les Rumble, of the Plano Fire Department, said.

So, what can you do help?

"They give blood and after they give blood theirs a ballot that is cast and you can either check for the police or for fire. And then at the end of the week, a representative of Carter Blood Center will count up the ballots and declare who the winner is and then their will be a trophy given to the winner of The Battle of the Badges." said Sgt. John Britton, of the Plano Police Department.

The battle started 14 years ago in the city of Plano and has helped thousands in the community. Donors must be at least 16 years old and be in good health in order to donate.The blood drive will end July 8th.

So make you sure you go out there and vote! Hey! Whose side are you on?