“Papers, please”- Video game resembles real life immigration crisis.

DALLAS-- Its called "Papers, please" a game where you play an immigration inspector in a fictional country.

Your job? Well, to make sure everyone passing through the border has all the documents they need in order to come into the country. You don't earn much, and if you make a mistake you will be punished financially, and for many, this game resembles real life. If you don't have the proper documentation- you'll get turn down.

"You don't provide the right paperwork they may ask for additional information. They may flag your file and maybe situations you would otherwise had the opportunity to plead your case properly, either time constraint prevents you from doing properly and or you denied based on the information you provide." said Eric Cedillo, Immigration Attorney when asked what happens when you don't fill out the correct immigration forms.

"Papers, please" was developed by Lucas Pope in 2013 and has more than 324 thousand downloads.

The game gives people a glimpse at the how immigration laws work in the soviet-style republic of Arstotska, there you have to decide whether to let a woman into the country without proper paperwork so she is reunited with her family, or to send her packing.

The game has received mixed reviews from gamers, some love it and some find it creepy. But one thing is for certain this game has a lot of people buzzing.