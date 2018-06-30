Do you know how to take care of your skin this summer? Don’t worry we got you covered!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- With temperatures rising, you are probably looking forward to those pool days, and while you can wear sunscreen to protect you from those harsh sun rays it doesn't mean you are fully covered.

We sat down with Dr. Adler from TruDerm to give you tips to help you protect your skin!

"We want people as much as possible to stay from the sun from the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., to wear a broad brim hat, to wear and sunblock with at least 30-50 SPF rating, and even we liked them to apply it well before they go out so it has time to bind to the skin. That gives you more protection. Just because you apply sunscreen first thing in the morning doesn't mean it's going to last all day," said Dr. Adler, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director at TruDerm.

The good doc even suggests seeing a professional to make sure you are properly protected.

"In the summer time we would like people to at least be examining their skin if anything has changed." he says.

If you can't make it out to the dermatologist, you can always take care of your skin at home.

"The one on the left is Elta MD, it is an excellent sunblock it comes 30 to 40 SPF. It is easy to go on. it stay on for longs period of times." said Dr. Adler

If you want to check TruDerm out, they are open seven days a week and they are opening a new location in Legacy West next month.

Well, here you have it folks, if you don't want to look like Snooki from The Jersey Shore just protect your skin a little.