The internet already hates Dallas’ new dockless electric scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- I spy with my little eye, dockless electric scooters on the streets of Dallas.

Its the same concept as the dockless bike share that has received a lot of attention.

A couple companies launched their electric scooters in Dallas this week, after the Dallas City Council passed the vote to allow them.

Matt Shaw, a director with one of one of the scooter companies says, “You scan the QR code, hit unlock, and your on your way!” Shaw came to Dallas Friday, to launch the new Bird scooters. He says, “It’s a little bit easier, and more refreshing to jump on a scooter than to have to be able to petal.”

They let us take one for a spin, and it was super dope.

Shaw says, “Our goal is to get people out of cars, reduce traffic, make parking easier, and be good partners with the cities we are in.”

Memewhile, the dockless scooters are already getting a tiny bit of the same attention online as the bikeshare (yes, we said memewhile and no it is not a typo.)

Remember the Dallas bike mess? Of course you do. People hate the way all the piled up bikes look and the safety risks they pose, and a lot of people aren’t happy about scooters adding to the mess.

Pump the brakes internet! Shaw says, “Because they are electric, we pull the scooters off the road every single night.”

The reason we caught up with Bird on Friday is because they were talking to city representatives and law enforcement as well as handing out free helmets. “The three things we ask people are to ride safely, wear helmets and park responsibly," says Shaw.

Yes, as the internet pointed out… it’s only week one. However, we are told they are committed to making the scooters a positive experience.