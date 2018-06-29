Texas AG slams Fort Worth ISD over parent access to sex education curriculum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is slamming the Fort Worth Independent School District, claiming the ISD is denying parents access to public records regarding the district's sex education curriculum.

Apparently, kids were prohibited from bringing a copy of their textbooks home! Thursday, Paxton sent a letter to FWISD, saying parents have the right to see what their kids are learning.

Paxton also stated that, by law, public school curriculum should be fully available to the public and that denying access of any kind is a clear violation the Texas Education Code.