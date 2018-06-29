Fort Worth shelter shaves 5 lbs. of matted hair from rescued poodle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - The Humane Society of North Texas took in more than 20 animals after they had been severely neglected for years, including a dog named Pierre.

Pierre is a four 4-year-old poodle who was taken in with more than five pounds of knotted hair covering his body. Volunteers got to work shaving off the dreadlocks and now, he and his neglected buddies will be up for adoption starting today!

This includes cats, dogs, snakes and other species.

So, if you're in the need of a pet or can offer a loving home to one that needs you, head on over to the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth.