Flu killed nearly 10,000 Texans this season

This past flu season was one of the worst the state of Texas has seen in years.

According to a new report from Texas Health and Human Services, the flu and flu-related cases killed almost 10,000 Texans in 2017 and through May of 2018. In North Texas, over 150 flu-related deaths were reported during this time.

The majority involved the elderly and 15 were children.

The Harris County Public Health Center doesn't know how aggressive the flu will be this upcoming year, but they recommend people get vaccinated as early as possible.