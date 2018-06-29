DeSoto’s new fire station will have a safe room

Posted 10:53 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 29, 2018

DESOTO - DeSoto is getting a new fire station and this one includes a safe room for tornadoes. Fire Station #2, located on Belt Line Road, will be equipped with state of the art bunk rooms, a kitchen, and a physical fitness room.

Every fire station in the city has been impacted directly by a tornado, with City Hall being hit twice! If and when a tornado threatens the city again, the safe area will be opened up for anyone seeking shelter.

The new fire station and safe room are expected to open next summer.

