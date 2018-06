Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEYVILLE - Residents in Colleyville! Be on the lookout for FREE gift cards showing up soon in your mail box!

The City of Colleyville is sending out $10 gift cards for its citizens to use at local businesses. Since highway construction in the area started, local businesses have been seeing a drop in customers.

What to do??

Give them a little money to spend and put back into the local economy! The city's gesture is expected to help keep those businesses alive.