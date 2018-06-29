Chew on This: Humble Pies does simple really, really well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – When you're in the mood for something sweet, nothing is more fulfilling than a slice – or two – of pie. One Dallas spot is offering up the perfect kind – Humble Pies.

And owner Sean Jett has quite the culinary background.

"I've been in the business for almost 30 years,” Jett told Newsfix. "Worked everything from short-order line cook to all the way up to five-star cuisine."

But when it was time to venture into something new, it seemed less about business, and more about passion.

"We've all got emotional memories that are attached to food, and pie is one of those that's always made people happy,” Jett said. "It was one of those things I learned to bake with my mother. She taught me to be in the kitchen as a baker."

And family is what makes each bite so special, and delicious. Starting with Blossom's Coconut Joy.

"My great grandmother had an almond joy cake that she used to make and her name was Blossom,” Jett told Newsfix.

It's made with French chocolate custard, and finished with coconut cream and almonds. Then there's the fruity favorites – like apple and cherry pie.

Chew on This: Humble Pies even has something in store for vegans.

"We're actually gonna roll out a full line of vegan pies in the next couple weeks,” Jett said. "The custards are the challenge. We're playing around and experimenting with some of our custards to make a really, really good quality vegan cream pie filling. That's the key. Once I get those cream pie fillings out there, we'll do vegan days in here."

In the meantime, you'll have to stick with the basics. And that's basically simply good pies.

"It's not super fancy, we're not making weird flavor combinations,” Jett said. "We just do really simple classic pies, and we do them really, really well."