Traditional crutches don’t stand a chance against modern gadgets that help you walk while you heal

TORONTO, CANADA-- Injuries can really change your life. So, anything that makes it a little bit easier to function while you heal is usually appreciated.

So, check out this new gadget you probably never knew existed. It's called the iWalk 2.0. It literally lets you walk while on crutches.

Though it isn't the first invention that lets you avoid traditional crutches, this one takes it to the next level.

You've probably heard of the knee scooters. The gadget that let's you rest your leg and roll around instead of walking.

That can be convenient, but, it seems the iWalk crutch gives you even more mobility.

Still, either option is a win! If you shop around you can find the iWalk gadget for about $150 bucks. The knee scooter is comparable at about 140 bucks.

That seems like a small price to pay for getting you back to work or school without messing a beat!

After all, traditional crutches can be a real pain in the arm pit! This is another example of how technology has come to our rescue.

Recovering is never a walk in the park but these gadgets really are the next best thing!