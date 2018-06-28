Stinky Situation: White Rock Creek contaminated by 1 million gallons of sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It's a very stinky situation.

Clean up is underway after more than a million gallons of raw sewage flows toward White Rock Lake in Dallas.

The cause? Officials say a pipe broke behind a Toyota car dealership near President George Bush Turnpike.

"As they were boring a hole for a support beam, they came into contact with our 24 inch transmission pipeline," Denise Hickey with the North Texas Municipal Water District said.

That single hole would send sewage nearly 12 miles from the creek and into the lake. Officials say the construction company will likely have to file an insurance claim in order to cover the damages.

While they work all the specifics, it's probably best to just stay away from White Rock. Although you're not allowed to swim in the lake anyway, now you also won't be able to row, paddle or kayak, until the situation is cleared up.

Dallas Parks and Recreation Department also warns of fish kill and a bad odor.

"The Texas Park and Wildlife and our environmental staff will be assessing what kind of detriment did this cause to that part of the stream and how far down was it affected. Then, there will be a plan for remediation," Hickey said.

The good news is, this leak will not affect your drinking water. Still, if you live anywhere nearby, you're going to want to proceed with caution.

"If you come in contact with any water from that area or the waste water, you want to be sure and wash your hands, wash your feet, wash your body really good," Hickey said.