Ruff Life: Logan’s a hunk that needs a home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Logan's a good boy who'd finally made his way out of the shelter, but then his life turned upside down.

"He was adopted out of Dallas Animal Services by his adoptive mom," said Amanda Peterson of Dallas Pets Alive! "Unfortunately, his adoptive mother was on her motorcycle on the way back from work one night, and was hit by a pick up truck. Thankfully she is okay, but unfortunately, she is unable to care for Logan."

That's where Dallas Pets Alive! stepped in.

"We got him into our program and we're looking for his forever family that can take really good care of him," Peterson said.

Don't be fooled by the name, Logan's much nicer than Wolverine, but he's just as handsome!

"Logan loves other dogs, he gets along with pretty much any dog, any size," Peterson said. "He would be great in a family with another pet. He might also be content in a family where he's the only pet."

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.