Man under investigation for possibly poisoning and killing 21 co-workers

SCHLOSS HOLTE-STUKENBROCK, GERMANY -- Friend of foe? That's the question many of us have about certain co-workers around the office, right??

Well one German man may have taken the term 'foe' a little too far. The man, who has only been identified as "Klaus-O," worked in a factory for 38 years and is now under investigation for possibly causing the deaths of 21 co-workers over an 18 year span.

His weapon of choice? Poison!

Authorities say they have surveillance video of the man opening a colleague's lunchbox and sprinkling powder on their sandwich.

At first investigators thought it may have been a joke, but when they tested the powder, turns out is contained lead acetate.

Since 2000, 21 co-workers have died due to heart attacks and various cases of cancer. One employee has even been in a coma for two years. Another employee, who worked with the suspect, says his kidneys have failed and doctors can't explain how he got sick.

Authorities are now considering exhuming the bodies so they can be tested for the presence of metal, but experts say lead poisoning can be hard to identify since it has similar symptoms to other illnesses.

Former co-workers of his say they didn't know much about the suspect because he usually stayed to himself and didn't really make many friends.

Now, the only people he may end up befriending -- will soon be his prison mates. Let's just hope he isn't on kitchen duty!