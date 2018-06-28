Man banned from 911 after calling over 100 times because he needed a glass of milk, and help retrieving his cellphone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COBB COUNTY, GA-- When you have an emergency who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters?!

Okay not those guys! But 911 right? Well check this out, a 62-year-old man has called 911. Not once or twice in the past three years, but 118 times!

William Baccus of Cobb County Georgia, has called the emergency services for very unusual requests.

"He calls us for things like getting him a glass of milk, and retrieving his remote from across the room, getting his cell phone from the other room." said Randy Crider, Cobb County Fire Chief.

And now Baccus is facing 911 abuse charges.

"There comes a time when it starts potentially causing danger, to someone else in the immediate area, of not getting an emergency response, in a timely manner." Crider said

Cobb County Police and Fire Department have warned the man not to call unless is a real emergency.

"We were all in agreement that something needed to happen." said Crider

Maybe Baccus is better off calling Ghostbusters!