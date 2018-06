Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE - A man arrested last December is now facing federal charges for stalking an African-American family in Grapevine.

Police say the family were victims of several racially charged incidents that happened last year where 47-year-old Glenn Halfin allegedly damaged the family's vehicles and, at one point, threw a noose onto their balcony.

Two other times, Halfin allegedly left dolls with ropes around their necks near the family's apartment.