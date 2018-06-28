Four Dallas Police officers charged after gambling investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- They are here to protect and to serve the city but, for four Dallas police officers well, looks like they may have missed that memo.

Sr. Cpl. Edrick Smith has been the focus of an investigation that's been ongoing since 2017, when he was arrested for gambling promotion, bribery, and misuse of official information. He is now facing additional charges which include money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Three other officers are facing similar charges. Sgt. Shannon Browning faces the same charges as Smith, while Sr. Cpl. Edward Van Meter and Sr. Cpl. Roger Williams are facing charges of gambling promotion.

"In bringing these charges, I would assume, of course we, have no details; but I can assume that there is some pretty good evidence against these individuals. Otherwise, they wouldn't have brought up these charges," Dallas attorney George Rodriguez said.

All four of the officers have now been placed on DPD administrative leave while a full investigation continues.