Four Dallas Police Officers charged with money laundering and gambling

DALLAS-- They are here to protect and serve the city but, for four Dallas police officers well, it looks like they may have missed that part of the memo.

Senior Corporal Edrick Smith has been the focus of an investigation that's been ongoing since 2017 when he was arrested for gambling promotion, bribery, and misuse of official information. He's now facing additional charges that include money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The three other officers are Sergeant Shannon Browning, and Senior Corporals Edward Van Meter, and Roger Williams. Browning is facing the same charges as Smith while the other two are facing gambling promotion charges.

All four have now been placed on administrative leave while a full investigation continues.