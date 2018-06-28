Doors closing on childhood memories as people get a last look in Dallas Toys ‘R’ Us store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- You can't get much happier than a kid in a toy store.

For a lot of people, Toys 'R' Us is associated memories, holidays, and good times.

One customer says, "Always, Toys "R" Us, that was my spot."

The doors are shutting on their childhood memories. "I don't like it," says another customer.

While many stores are already closed, the one in Dallas by North Park Mall might as well be... the shelves are empty!

"She was pretty sad because she wanted a mini car, today is her birthday," says one mom taking her daughters to the store.

The little girl says it's sad because, "You get to see different toys." She enjoys picking out her toys, in person because you can`t actually experience a toy when you buy it online.

"It`s nice for parents also," says the girl's mom.

Meanwhile, many are enjoying the convenience of shopping online. Amazon has sure made it easy. The proof is in the pudding. All your online shopping is fueling Amazon`s new distribution and fulfillment centers in North Texas.

But for some Texans, "I like to get it from there, because it`s too much hassle."

They`d rather shop at a big box store.

Yep, we get it, we don`t want to grow up either, we just want to be toys 'R' Us kids, forever.