Delaware police are asking for answers after a house was abandoned on the road

DOVER, DE -- Talk about dropping a load off.

Somebody in Dover, Delaware dropped off an entire house. You know those giant homes you see people hauling down the highway every now and then --- yea one of those.

The abandoned home, garnished with an 'oversized load' banner, was left stranded, blocking a two lane road.

On Tuesday, the Dover Police Department wrote about it on Facebook: " Sooooo somebody left a house on long point road. Nope this is not a joke." They had to detour traffic until the house could be removed.

Several people left comments on the police department's Facebook page asking if the home was up for grabs! Some even said to check for the wicked witch of the east and a pair of ruby slippers.

After all, the house does seem to have come out of nowhere.

The house was eventually moved on Wednesday by the owners, but no word yet on if they'll be fined or charged. Maybe next time they should opt for a lighter load!