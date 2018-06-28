Dallas Zoo to open preschool in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Instead of dropping your kids off at school, how about dropping them off at the zoo?! Well, soon enough, that will be a thing because the Dallas Zoo is planning to open a preschool.

Wild Earth Preschool will open this August at the zoo. It's a full day, licensed child care center and nature preschool for kids ages 3-5 years-old. Children in the program will engage in daily nature play and education along with, of course, visits to see the animals.

School tuition is estimated at about $11,000 per year.

