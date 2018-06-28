Dallas’ AT&T building reportedly part of NSA spy program, report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A building in Dallas is said to be one of several buildings used by the government to spy on us!

We've all been through Dallas and may remember seeing that old AT&T building that sits on Bryan street in downtown. Well, a recent report from The Intercept says that particular building houses sophisticated communications equipment used by the National Security Agency, for its surveillance program.

The publication says the NSA is partnered up with AT&T to use customer data. They cite public records and interviews with several and former AT&T workers.

The NSA's spying initiative has monitored phone calls, emails, text messages, and other communications for years, with the goal of trying to protect the security of Americans -- and now we may know where they are!