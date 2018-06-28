Amazon wants to help you start a business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you had enough ridiculous meetings?

Are you tired of working for "the man," or maybe, "the woman?"

You've dreamed about starting your own business, but you know it'll cost a lot of money and you've got a lot of questions about how to start.

Amazon is now offering to help.

They're helping people around the country start their own businesses that will deliver Amazon packages.

"We're really creating a program where we've negotiated exclusive discounts on assets and services that a business owner needs in order to be able to start their business." Amazon spokeswoman Amanda Ip said.

They say you can start with as little as ten grand up front, develop a fleet of 20 to 40 trucks, hire up to 100 people and make up to 300 grand a year in profit!

This guy's already been doing it!

"Every morning I wake up, I'm glad that this is what I'm doing," said Olaoluaw Abimbola, a beta participant. "I'm going to work and I'm working for myself, being my own boss. I think everybody wants to do that too."

Amazon says you don't even have to have experience in logistics. They say they'll guide you through the process.

Sound too good to be true?