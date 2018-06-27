Video games could be coming to the Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Gymnastics, swimming, track, video games: one of these is not like the other.

As in all of these activities are Olympic sports except for one, but that may change!

The International Olympic Committee announced they will host an esports forum in July to consider having video games in the Olympics.

According to ESPN, the IOC and other Olympic heads explored video games as a sporting event last fall with the intention of attracting the youngsters.

Who can blame them? Have you seen the video game tournament crowds?

John Hardie, the Director of the National Video Game Museum in Frisco told NewsFix, "It's huge, it's millions and millions of dollars that are being won and awarded in tournaments. So to bring that and now you're going to bring those viewers in, advertisers, that type of thing, for them they'd be foolish not to."

It also may have something to do with more and more kids are playing video games instead of team sports.

"I feel like that opens up a lot more opportunities for people that aren't quite good at sports but they're good at this," Jeffrey Rainbolt said.

The IOC sports director says the forum will be a chance for both the sporting side and the gaming side to "understand the potential opportunities for collaboration."

Wouldn't it be super meta if you had the best gamers in the world go for the gold by playing an Olympic game at the actual Olympics?

It may not be a sport, but it is all about the competition!