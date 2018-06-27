PETA protests the use of animals by the UniverSoul Circus as they celebrate their 25th year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The circus has come to town!

Wednesday is the opening night for the UniverSoul Circus. This year is their 25th anniversary. A favorite to many around Dallas, the modern, upbeat show is located in Oak Cliff at the Southwest Center Mall.

"This is an opportunity for, not only the community that lives there, but the larger community to come out and see the great things that are beginning to take place in Oak Cliff," District 3 councilmember Casey Thomas II said. "When you have events like this, where families can come out, it gives an opportunity to come and see a part of the city they wouldn't normally come and see."

All of this sounds great right?! Well, not everyone is so gung-ho to bust out the party dress to celebrate.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stormed downtown to protest the circus' use of animals under the big top. They say it's unfair and cruel.

"Any circus that has wild animals in it, we will ask people not to support those circuses, and because UniverSoul circus, they are actually on tour right now, so this is a circus we've been following around for a long time," PETA protester Nikki Ford said.

Part of the demonstration even included a "nude tiger," which was a person in full body paint of the big striped cat.

"So with the idea of the naked body painted tiger, it's definitely going to make the people stop in their tracks and wonder what we are protesting," Ford said. "Although she looks beautiful and she's happy to be out here, those animals don't have a choice."

The circus hasn't commented on the protest. So as of now, the show will go on!