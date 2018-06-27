Officer charged for the death of unarmed teenager in Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PITTSBURGH, PA -- The officer who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old last Tuesday in Pittsburgh has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer Michael Rosfeld shot Antwon Rose II in his face, right arm and the middle of his back as he ran from the car police had just pulled over. It was all caught on video. It was later confirmed the teen was unarmed.

Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala said he believes Rosfeld acted "recklessly and without justification," Zappala said his office has a "right to argue murder."

If convicted of first degree murder, Rosfeld would spend the rest of his life behind bars. His bail was set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for July 6.

In New York, the body of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has been laid to rest.

Junior was a member of The New York Police Department Explorers Program and dreamed of becoming a detective. In another incident caught on video, he was drug out of a bodega in the Bronx and slashed and stabbed with a machete, after cops say a group of gang members mistook him for someone else.

After the attack, Guzman-Feliz walked himself to a nearby hospital where he collapsed and died. Eight people have been arrested in this case and are facing charges.