Muslims rally in Dallas to protest travel ban

DALLAS - With the Supreme Court voting to institute travel restrictions on foreigners, Muslims here in North Texas took their fight against the so-called travel ban to the streets of downtown Dallas.

A crowd gathered at Dealey Plaza Tuesday for an 'on call' protest. "There are gonna be a lot innocent people affected, a lot of families torn apart its just an unjust law // the trump administration is slowly taking a sledge hammer to out basic institutions," one protester said.

Officials say many Americans in the Muslim community are concerned they won't be able to leave the country, for fear of not being able to re-enter. Supporters of the ban say it's related to threat assessments and not religious considerations.