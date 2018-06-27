Groups come together to keep North Texas residents safe with immigration hotline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Groups like the force for Immigrant Rights and Empowerment and Lulac are coming together to keep North Texas residents safe in the wake of the border and ICE drama with an immigration rights hotline.

"The hotline is a service that people can call for two services. One is to find out 'know your rights' information related to interaction with law enforcement. And you can also call the hotline so a witness is dispatched to the location of the incident to document what's happening."

That hotline number is (469) 778-4979.