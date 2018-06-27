Fort Worth ISD trustees approve pay raise for workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Employees working in the Fort Worth ISD will be getting a pay raise.

Tuesday night, the FWISD Board of Trustees voted 6-3 in favor of a $792.9 budget, which included a 2% pay raise for workers in the district.

The new budge will be affecting new teachers hired by the district. They will get a $1,000 salary increase, bringing their starting pay up to $53,000 a year.

Fort Worth has been promoting big paychecks for teachers, using a billboard in Arizona, telling Phoenix-area educators, "Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom."