Second fake cop strikes North Texas, asking Grapevine driver for $20, police say

GRAPEVINE - Police say a fake cop stopped a driver in Grapevine and ordered her to pay $20 for a speeding ticket.

The driver did not pay up, according to the Fort Worth Star_Telegram but, instead, she called police. Investigators are still looking for the suspect.

And this isn't the first time someone in the area has posed as a fake cop. Policy say that just a little over a week ago, a man in Grand Prairie was pretending to be a police officer. He pulled a woman over and then sexually assaulted her.

We don't know if the two incidents are related, but you're asked to call police if you have any information.