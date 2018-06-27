Dallas City Council passes vote to allow ‘Lime-S’ scooters to hit the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- You've seen them laying around the city: the lime green and neon yellow bikes that can be found just about any and everywhere these days.

Now, the Dallas City Council is considering new ordinances for the bike-sharing program.

The city claims several areas have basically been turned into bike rental dumping grounds, and despite the two-wheeler companies vowing to clean up their act, the bikes are still cluttering the streets around the Big D.

So on Wednesday, the council passed a new ordinance that, if reported, the bikes must be picked up within a certain time frame, but just when you thought it was over, now LimeBike has another proposal for the council!

For months the company has been trying to get their electric scooters called "Lime-S" on the streets.

But could this lead to a bigger headache?

"We want to provide some type of regulation, but we don't want to over-regulate, District 3 council member Casey Thomas II said. "Yet, still we want to make sure it doesn't contribute to the loitering and things of that nature that we have in the city."

On Wednesday, the company proposed to put 500 scooters on the streets if the council passed a new ordinance. That's 400 more scooters than what the city says was originally proposed.

However, in the end, the council did vote to repeal an ordinance against motorized scooters to allow them to be released for a trial run.

"We applaud the city of Dallas for looking at innovation and we look forward to providing the citizens with a smart mobility option," Jeffrey Roberts, of Lime, said.

So look out, because these motorized wheels are coming to a block near you!