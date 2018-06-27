African American passengers wait longer than any other race for Uber, Lyft, and taxis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- It seems you can't have a barbecue, sell water, or sit at a Starbucks without someone stirring the race pot, and hitching a ride isn't any different!

According to a new study by UCLA, when it comes to hailing an Uber, Lyft, or a regular taxi, African Americans have it the worst.

The research found that not only do black riders wait a whole lot longer but they also have a higher chance of being canceled on than any other race.

The study used 18 students of different ethnicities, who called over 1,700 hundred trips, and found that black passengers were cancelled on 26% of the time versus Lyft or Uber who only cancelled 7% and 6%, respectively.

When you take a look at how that compared to their white counterparts, who were cancelled on 14% of the time from taxis, 3% by Lyftk, and 2% by Uber.

When it came to the wait, black riders waited around ten minutes longer for a taxi than white riders.

The research said the drivers could discriminate based on the riders picture and info, or when the car approaches the riders.

Either way, we can only hope that one day racial discrimination will be a thing of the past.